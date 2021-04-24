George had 33 points (10-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

George carried a big responsibility on offense with both Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Marcus Morris (rest) unavailable, and while he struggled with his shot, he still got the job done en route to his second straight 33-point performance. He has scored at least 30 points in seven of his last eight games and is averaging 32.9 points while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from deep during that span.