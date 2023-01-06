George is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves with a right hamstring injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

George is questionable Friday after playing just 14 minutes Thursday. While the Clippers were blown out by the Nuggets, his limited playing time could have been an effort to preserve him for the second leg of the back-to-back. If George doesn't suit up against Minnesota, his next chance to go is Sunday's matchup with Atlanta.