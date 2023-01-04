George (hamstring) will travel with the team to Denver but will be listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
George indicated after Monday's game that he was dealing with hamstring discomfort in the same one that cost him seven contests earlier in the season. It appears the problem isn't viewed as particularly serious this time, but the team will likely take every precaution to ensure it doesn't become a bigger one. More information on George's status will likely surface come game day.
