George (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The same foot injury that kept George out of Monday's win over Milwaukee has his status uncertain for the team's second end of a back-to-back. Should the 30-year-old be sidelined for a second game in a row, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard will likely once again see expanded roles.