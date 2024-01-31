George is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to left groin soreness.

George was a late addition to the injury report, which isn't encouraging for his availability. The veteran has been battling soreness in his left groin for a little over a week now, but it hasn't yet forced him to miss a game. If he's unable to play Wednesday, the Clippers could rely on Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey a bit more.