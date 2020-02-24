Play

George (hamstring) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

George missed Saturday's game against the Kings after tweaking his hamstring prior to the All-Star break, but the hope is that he'll be back in the fold Monday night. George was able to practice in full both Thursday and Friday, and he went through pregame warmups Saturday before ultimately being deemed inactive.

