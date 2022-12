George (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against Sacramento, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Coach Ty Lue said George will go through a full practice Friday, but the team will need to see how he feels before determining his status for Saturday's matchup. He's been sidelined due to a right hamstring strain since mid-November, and it's possible that his workload will be monitored if he's available Saturday.