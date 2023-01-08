George (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Hawks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
George sat out Friday's loss to the Timberwolves due to the right hamstring soreness. If he's out again Sunday, more minutes could be in store for Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Norman Powell.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Ruled out•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Questionable against Minnesota•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Invisible in Thursday's blowout•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Will play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Dealing with hamstring discomfort•