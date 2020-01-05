George (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Since missing the first 11 games of the season while recovering from offseason surgeries on both of his shoulders, George appeared in 25 consecutive games before sitting out Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies with the hamstring injury he picked up in the Clippers' prior contest Thursday against the Pistons. The extent of George's injury isn't fully known, but if he's sidelined a second straight game, the Clippers would likely rely more heavily on Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams to shoulder the offensive load. George's co-star, Kawhi Leonard (rest), has already been ruled out for the second half of the back-to-back set.