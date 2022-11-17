George is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to a left hand contusion, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Despite playing 41 minutes and posting 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists, George may have suffered the injury sometime during Tuesday's loss against the Mavericks. The veteran guard hasn't missed a game since Oct. 25 against the Thunder due to an illness. George's status in Thursday's matchup may come down to a game-time call.