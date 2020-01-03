George is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Detroit due to left hamstring tightness, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George was spotted heading to the locker room in the first half, and his return to the court is in question after the team revealed he's nursing a hamstring issue. Rodney McGruder started the second half for the Clippers in George's place, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.