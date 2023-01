George (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the 76ers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After going through a complete practice Monday, George is officially listed as questionable to return from his five-game injury absence. Nicolas Batum figures to return to his normal reserve role if Georgie is able to play Tuesday. If the seven-time All-Star is ultimately unable to suit up, George's next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Jazz.