Clippers' Paul George: Questionable Wednesday
George (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, George is nearing a return and could be available as soon as Wednesday. More information on his status may arrive following the Clippers' morning shootaround. If he's able to play, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit.
