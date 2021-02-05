George is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to soreness in his right foot, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

The 30-year-old was initially absent from the injury report for Friday's contest, but his status is now in question due to some foot soreness. George had 36 points (13-20 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal over 34 minutes Wednesday, and it's unclear when he picked up the injury. Lou Williams and Luke Kennard would likely have increased workloads should George be unavailable.