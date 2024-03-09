George is questionable for Saturday's game versus Chicago due to left knee soreness.
George's left knee soreness has lingered for a while, and it's worth noting that Saturday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set. Kawhi Leonard (groin) and James Harden (shoulder) are also questionable, so the Clippers may be contemplating a maintenance day for their key players.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Strong from three in 20-point game•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Strong play not enough Monday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Poor shooting display Sunday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Returns to action with 22 points•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Set to return•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Works out before shootaround Friday•