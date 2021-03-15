George totaled 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four turnovers across 23 minutes in a loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.
The Clippers were blown out by New Orleans on Sunday, leading to George sitting for the entire fourth quarter. Before his departure, the All-Star struggled to find his stroke, hitting just 5-of-14 shot attempts and going 1-of-8 from beyond the arc. George also went 5-of-14 in his previous game, though he produced a more robust all-around stat line in that contest against Golden State.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Hits five threes in All-Star Game•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Carries Clippers in loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Struggles in loss to Bucks•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Disappoints against Grizzlies•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Puts up 30 points Tuesday•