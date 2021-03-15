George totaled 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four turnovers across 23 minutes in a loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.

The Clippers were blown out by New Orleans on Sunday, leading to George sitting for the entire fourth quarter. Before his departure, the All-Star struggled to find his stroke, hitting just 5-of-14 shot attempts and going 1-of-8 from beyond the arc. George also went 5-of-14 in his previous game, though he produced a more robust all-around stat line in that contest against Golden State.