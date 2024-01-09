George notched 25 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 138-111 victory over Phoenix.

George led Los Angeles in scoring in the win, surpassing the 20-point mark for the 11th straight game. The veteran forward has knocked down multiple triples in 18 consecutive contests and ranks fourth in the NBA with 117 three-pointers on the campaign. George has supplemented his prowess from deep with per-game averages of 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 91.8 percent from the free-throw line.