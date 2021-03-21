George recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds Saturday in a 125-98 win versus Charlotte.

After logging double figures in points within eight minutes, George provided a more playmaking role. Serving as their primary distributor ultimately helped him finish with his second double-double this season. He is now averaging 23.0 points and 5.4 assists across 32 games. Both are improvements from those he recorded last season, with the latter on pace to be a career high.