George (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

George is with the Clippers on their road trip but will remain sidelined for a seventh straight game as he continues to recover from a strained left hamstring. Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Patrick Beverley are also unavailable Wednesday, leaving significant playing time up for grabs. George's next chance to play comes Friday in Miami.