George (knee) still doesn't have a timetable for a return to action, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George was given a 2-to-3-week timeline for return on March 22 and was expected to miss the entirety of the regular season. With the play-ins just three days away and the Clippers a half-game ahead of the No. 8 seed, it's certainly a discouraging update. For as long as he remains out, Eric Gordon, Norman Powell and Terance Mann should all see expanded roles.