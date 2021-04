George has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Detroit for rest purposes, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George had a monster performance in Tuesday's win over Indiana, as he posted 36 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes. However, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard should see increased run for the Clippers on Wednesday with George sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set.