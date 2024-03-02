George totaled 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 140-115 victory over Washington.

George looked 100 percent after missing two games, and he was a sight for sore eyes after the Clippers dropped two games during his absence. The team would have likely managed without George as they tackled one of the league's worst teams, but it served as a nice warm-up game for the All-Star before Sunday's tough match against the Timberwolves. The Clippers are an imposing opponent when fully healthy, and they should get back to their winning ways in short order.