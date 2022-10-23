George accumulated 40 points (16-31 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 victory over Sacramento.

George is used to playing without Kawhi Leonard (rest) , but he fact that Leonard is back adds a nuance to George playing solo. The Clippers are now accounting for Leonard in their offense, which means George's load is even more magnified, and he delivered in spades Saturday evening. He was only two rebounds shy of a double-double, but his shot volume was plenty enough to warrant a high fantasy total.