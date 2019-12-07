Clippers' Paul George: Rough night against Milwaukee
George finished with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and a block in 31 minutes Friday against the Bucks.
It was an ugly performance teamwide for the Clippers as no one was able to find their rhythm against a staunch Bucks defense. George, partially, struggled, turning the ball over five times while recording zero assists and finishing with a minus-25 net rating. Given his track record of success, he should shake off the unfortunate game quickly and bounce back in Sunday's tilt with Washington's sieve-like defense.
