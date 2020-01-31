George posted eight points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 19 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 loss to the Kings.

George returned from a nine-game absence due to a hamstring injury Thursday, but he looked rusty, scoring in single-digits for just the second time this season. He'll look to bounce back Saturday against the Timberwolves, and it's possible George will have a loosened minutes limit.