George (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

George will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set after leading the Clippers to a win over the Suns on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and James Harden (foot) also remain out, while Russell Westbrook (hand) and Ivica Zubac (ankle) are questionable. George's next chance to suit up will come Friday versus Utah.