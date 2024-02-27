George (knee) did not practice Tuesday and will not play Wednesday versus the Lakers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

George will miss his second consecutive contest due to left knee soreness, and his status for Friday's game against Washington is in jeopardy. No details have been released on a diagnosis other than general soreness, so George appears to be dealing with a short-term issue. He did participate in shootaround prior to sitting for the entirety of team practice. Norman Powell and Terance Mann are the primary candidates to absorb his usage, while Amir Coffey's role likely receives an uptick as well.