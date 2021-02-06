George (foot) won't play Friday against the Celtics, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
George was questionable heading into Friday's game due to right foot soreness, and he'll be unable to take the court as a result of the injury. Lou Williams and Luke Kennard should see increased run in his absence.
