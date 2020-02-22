Play

George (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com report.s

George injured his hamstring in the Clippers' final game before the All Star Break. He was able to practice fully on Friday, but the team will opt to err on the side of caution here. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Grizzlies.

