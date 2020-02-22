Clippers' Paul George: Ruled out Saturday
George (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com report.s
George injured his hamstring in the Clippers' final game before the All Star Break. He was able to practice fully on Friday, but the team will opt to err on the side of caution here. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Practices Friday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Hurts hamstring in loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Double-double in Philly•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Posts 21 points against Minnesota•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Second straight double-double•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.