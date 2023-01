George (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

George returned from a five-game absence Tuesday against Philadelphia and logged 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 29 minutes. However, he's easing into action following his absence and will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. The 32-year-old's next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Spurs.