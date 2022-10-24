George has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a non-COVID illness, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George has been a well-rounded contributor early in the 2022-23 campaign, as he's averaged 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 36.3 minutes per game over his first three appearances. However, he'll be forced to miss Tuesday's matchup in Oklahoma City due to his illness. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch against the Thunder, but Terance Mann, Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey should see increased run in George's absence.