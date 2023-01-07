George (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

George and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are both out for Friday's game after initially being listed as questionable. The star players' absence aren't all that surprising given the contest is the second half of a back-to-back set. Terance Mann and Luke Kennard will likely join the starting lineup, but Norman Powell and Robert Covington are also candidates for increased roles off the bench.