Clippers' Paul George: Says he'll play Monday
George indicated that he plans to play Monday against the Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
After Sunday's game, coach Doc Rivers intimated that George or Kawhi Leonard could be rested, but George's words indicate that he plans to be on the floor Monday night. The All-Star played just 26 minutes in Sunday's blowout win over Washington, though he still managed 27 points on 21 shots.
