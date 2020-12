George had 15 points (4-13 Fg, 0-6 3PT, 7-8 FT) and four assists in Sunday's loss to the Mavericks.

The Clippers trailed by 23 at the end of the first quarter and were blown out again in the second, as they careened to a 77-27 halftime deficit. With the game essentially over after two quarters George played just 24 minutes. He missed all six of his three-point attempts on an afternoon when the Clips shot just 4-of-33 from deep as a team.