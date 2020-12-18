George recorded 16 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five assists, a rebound and a steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 125-105 preseason loss versus Utah.

George played most of the first three quarters before sitting out in the fourth. He will end the preseason with an average of 11.7 points and a 44 shooting percentage through three games. George will now focus on Tuesday's season opener against the Lakers.