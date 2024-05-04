George amassed 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Friday's 114-101 loss to the Mavericks in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

George was asked to carry the Clippers offensively in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee), but he ended the series on a sour note, as he couldn't reach the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances. In fact, George surpassed the 22-point mark just once in the six contests against the Mavericks, and his numbers throughout the series were disappointing. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three-point range. Those were a clear decline compared to his regular-season figures, and it might be fair to wonder if the Clippers are going to bring him back for 2024-25, or if they might look at potential trade options during the offseason.