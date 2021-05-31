George registered 20 points (6-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-81 win over the Mavericks.

The 31-year-old achieved his fourth straight 20-plus point game Sunday after averaging just 18.0 points on 37.0 percent shooting over his last three games to end the regular season. Through four playoff games, George is averaging 25.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 0.8 steals on 50.0 percent field-goal shooting in that span. The 11-year veteran will look to keep it going in Game 5 on Wednesday.