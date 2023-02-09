George registered 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Even though George ended up with the same amount of points and field goal attempts, the veteran forward still posted a solid fantasy line due to his contributions in other categories. George has reached the 20-point mark in each of his last three outings and is averaging 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game since the start of January.