George closed Saturday's 112-102 victory over the Bulls with 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals across 40 minutes.

George battled through knee soreness to lead the Clippers in scoring and has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five games. Given the team is set to play the Bucks on Sunday, it's possible Los Angeles elects to sit George and/or fellow stars Kawhi Leonard (groin) and James Harden (shoulder) in the second game of a back-to-back. George is averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 blocks over 34.0 minutes per game this season.