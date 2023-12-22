George recorded 22 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 134-115 loss to Oklahoma City.

George didn't play in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to the Thunder, so there's a chance his stat line could've been even better, but the Clippers presumably wanted to give the star forward some rest after he missed the win over Dallas on Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. The extra rest might be just what George needs, and it seems his presence ahead of Saturday's matchup against Boston is not at risk.