George registered 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 win over the 76ers.

George has scored 24 in consecutive contests while combining for just 28 field-goal attempts. He had combined for only 33 points on 46 field-goal attempts across the four matchups immediately prior to these last two tilts, and George will look to stay hot heading into Tuesday's road bout versus the Thunder.