George amassed 25 points (9-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers.

Even by George's lofty standards, it was an impressive scoring performance as he generated nearly a point per minute when he was on the floor. The veteran forward's had a successful transition to Los Angeles thus far, with the Clippers winning nine-of-11 contests since he entered the lineup. So far this year, George's averaging 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.0 threes, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes.