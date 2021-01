George recorded 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists in a 138-100 win Friday at Sacramento.

George is playing more like a star player the Clippers traded for and needed last season. The 30-year-old does not have any problems scoring 20 points, which he recorded again in only one half Friday. George is currently averaging 25.3 PPG and shooting 50.3 percent from the field this season.