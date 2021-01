George finished with 28 points (8-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine assists, seven boards and two steals in 40 minutes of a 130-127 win against Chicago on Sunday.

George fell short of posting his first triple-double of the season in a well-rounded effort. His nine assists matched a season high, and he knocked down four consecutive free throws in the closing minute to ice the win. He'll face the Pelicans on Wednesday.