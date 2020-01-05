Clippers' Paul George: Scores 32 but logs seven turnovers
George generated 32 points (9-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 135-132 win over the Knicks.
George returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a hamstring injury and was almost unstoppable as a scorer before fouling out with more than seven minutes remaining. George also finished with over twice as many turnovers (seven) as assists, and he continues to struggle with ball control when operating as the handler in pick-and-rolls. Nevertheless, he remains one of the top options across all fantasy formats and will have plenty of time to rest and recover prior to Friday's tilt versus the Warriors.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.