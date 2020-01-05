George generated 32 points (9-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 135-132 win over the Knicks.

George returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a hamstring injury and was almost unstoppable as a scorer before fouling out with more than seven minutes remaining. George also finished with over twice as many turnovers (seven) as assists, and he continues to struggle with ball control when operating as the handler in pick-and-rolls. Nevertheless, he remains one of the top options across all fantasy formats and will have plenty of time to rest and recover prior to Friday's tilt versus the Warriors.