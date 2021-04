George posted 33 points (13-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

George continued his impressive streak Tuesday, and he's now scored at least 30 points in six of his past seven games. With Kawhi Leonard (foot) set to miss at least one more week, George should continue being the focal point of the offense.