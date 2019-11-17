George finished with 37 points (10-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 150-101 victory over the Hawks.

George was incredible during Saturday's matchup, pouring in 37 minutes in just 20 minutes. He becomes the first Clipper to score at least 30 points in his first two games for the organization. The low-minutes were a direct result of the game being a blowout and nothing to do with his return from injury. He is yet to play alongside Kawhi Leonard (knee) who sat this game out. It appears as though that could happen on Monday when the Clippers host the Thunder.