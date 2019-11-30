George produced just five points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 107-97 loss to the Spurs.

George was terrible during the loss, scoring just five points in 33 minutes. The Clippers didn't appear engaged at all, as evidenced by their lack of production across the board. George has been highly reliant on his perimeter game this season and on nights his shot is not falling, the value is going to take a sizeable hit. The Clippers will get the night off before hosting the Wizards on Sunday in what should be a favorable matchup for George.