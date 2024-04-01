George accumulated 41 points (14-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 win over the Hornets.

George had one of his most efficient performances of the season Sunday, tallying a season-high scoring mark and shooting at an extremely high clip. The veteran forward bounced back admirably from a subpar 12-point effort against the Magic on Friday, and he remains an influential do-it-all player for the Clippers, even if he has an off game as a scorer from time to time. George averages 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game across his last 10 outings.