George had 46 points (17-31 FG, 6-15 3PT, 6-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 124-117 win at Minnesota.

George posted his best game of the season against the Timberwolves and he is getting more and more comfortable in Doc Rivers' scheme, as evidenced by the fact that he has topped the 25-point mark in three of his last four outings. He also produces at a steady rate on other stats on both ends of the court, meaning he should remain an elite fantasy asset moving forward.